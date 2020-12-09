Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

Shares of COO stock opened at $345.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

