Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Issued By Scotiabank

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) stock opened at C$12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.62. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$13.04.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

