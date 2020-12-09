QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,648. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

