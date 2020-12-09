R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.54

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 4532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 218.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,138 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

