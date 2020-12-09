R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.54

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 4532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 218.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,138 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit