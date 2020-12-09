Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

CPX opened at C$35.11 on Monday. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total value of C$1,147,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

