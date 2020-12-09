Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,842. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Redfin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

