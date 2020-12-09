RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of RenaissanceRe worth $44,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

