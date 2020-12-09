Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valvoline Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VVV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

VVV stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $68,521,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,193 shares of company stock valued at $946,734 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

