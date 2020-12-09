Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

