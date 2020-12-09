Research Analysts Set Expectations for ITT Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

ITT opened at $76.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

