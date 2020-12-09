Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

RESN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

RESN opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Resonant has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.88.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $120,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at $827,453.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,888 shares of company stock worth $376,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Resonant by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Resonant by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

