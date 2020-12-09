Reviewing Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stable Road Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.16 $6.23 million $0.50 20.12

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Stable Road Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.