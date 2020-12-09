Reviewing UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get UMH Properties alerts:

This table compares UMH Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $146.59 million 4.35 $27.75 million $0.63 24.27 TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 2.45 $126.31 million $1.76 6.19

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UMH Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

UMH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential downside of 13.99%. Given UMH Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. UMH Properties pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties -4.86% -6.24% -0.73% TPG RE Finance Trust -38.46% -6.13% -1.47%

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats UMH Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.