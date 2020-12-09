Richard W. Pascoe Acquires 10,000 Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Histogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

