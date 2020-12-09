RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

