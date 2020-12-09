Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.87) Per Share

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Root in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.87) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.80). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Root has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

