Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,570 by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,351.40 ($17.66) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,133.82. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.09 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

