Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Down to $0.62

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.58. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

