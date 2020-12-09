Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 75.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.