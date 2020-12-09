Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 75.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit