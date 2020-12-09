Sebastian Buerba Sells 127 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total transaction of $24,961.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 38 shares in the company, valued at $7,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 38 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $7,463.20.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $570,750.30.

On Monday, October 5th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.96, for a total value of $660,292.56.

STMP stock opened at $197.05 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.75.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,363,000 after acquiring an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $28,404,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Stamps.com by 589.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 174,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 149,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

