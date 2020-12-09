Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.