Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Increases By 10.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,373,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 3,959,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

