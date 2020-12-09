Short Interest in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Drops By 12.0%

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 882,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,919,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 189,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

