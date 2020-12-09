Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Increases By 11.4%

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

OCN stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $249.04 million during the quarter.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

