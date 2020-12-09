Short Interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Grows By 9.1%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OSW opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $756.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

