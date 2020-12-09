Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Expands By 11.4%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

