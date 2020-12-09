SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SI-BONE stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $816.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,599.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,269. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

