Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,455,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

