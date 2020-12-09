Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.