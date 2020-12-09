Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.