Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

