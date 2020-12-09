SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.17 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLG. BidaskClub raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.62.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.90%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.