SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-7.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.