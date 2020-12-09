SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Head to Head Analysis

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53%

This table compares SMART Global and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.77 -$1.14 million $1.81 19.59 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 3.29 $52.30 million $0.95 34.75

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMART Global and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

SMART Global currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.58%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than SMART Global.

Risk & Volatility

SMART Global has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats SMART Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells capillaries, dicing blades, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

