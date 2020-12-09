Smartsheet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,884 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,023% compared to the average daily volume of 435 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,368,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $539,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

