Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 4th

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Spirit AeroSystems has raised its dividend payment by 380.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of -0.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($1.81) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.2%.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.