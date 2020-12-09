Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $15.75. Star Peak Energy Transition shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 19,861 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

About Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

