Stifel Financial Stock Set to Split on Thursday, December 17th (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.