Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $54.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock worth $24,158,034. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

