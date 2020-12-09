SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.61.

FATE opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

