SVB Leerink Comments on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($12.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

BHVN stock opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) EPS.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares worth $7,218,883. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $365,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

