SVB Leerink Comments on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($12.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

BHVN stock opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) EPS.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares worth $7,218,883. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $365,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit