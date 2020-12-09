Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

