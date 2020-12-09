SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of SYNNEX worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of SNX opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.24. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,236 shares of company stock worth $5,784,666. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

