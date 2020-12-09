Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $767.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Talos Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 196.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 140,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Talos Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

