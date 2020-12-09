Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TPR stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,722 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,003 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 60.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

