Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) vs. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.17% 3.02% 1.50% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.78 $121.00 million $1.03 18.26 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telephone and Data Systems and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 0 0 4 1 3.20 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $31.70, suggesting a potential upside of 68.53%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.