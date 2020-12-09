Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ TER opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

