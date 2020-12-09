Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $44,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

