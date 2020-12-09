TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in November

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,600 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 844,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,396.0 days.

Shares of TGSNF opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

