The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Director Acquires $41,300.00 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,340 shares in the company, valued at $236,814.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCX stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The L.S. Starrett from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The L.S. Starrett stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 460.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 5.16% of The L.S. Starrett worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

